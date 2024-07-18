Marvel’s Kevin Feige Getting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Kevin Feige has become somewhat of an institution in the entertainment industry, thanks to his work shepherding Marvel Studios. After a decades-long career with countless credits to his name, Feige is now getting a very special honor. On Thursday, it was announced that Feige will soon get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Feige’s Walk of Fame ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM PT in front of the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who star in Marvel’s latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, will serve as guest speakers at the event, which will also be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame’s official website.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Kevin Feige with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. “There are few, if any, filmmakers who have had the kind of impact and track record that Kevin has had. The many films he has worked on have become a cultural phenomenon and a major part of the cinema world’s history,” added Martinez.

Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Shortly after receiving his Walk of Fame star, Feige is expected to make a number of appearances at that weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con convention. In addition to Marvel Studios’ usual Hall H panel and a special presentation for Deadpool & Wolverine, Feige is confirmed to be appearing on Marvel Comics’ “Marvel Fanfare” panel, which will occur in Room 6DE on Friday, July 26th. The panel will be a discussion between Feige, who also serves as the the CCO of all of Marvel, and Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski.

“I think people know we’re going to be there on Saturday for our traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at about our upcoming movies. But what I don’t think people know is that we’re also going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever,” Feige recently explained. “Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn, Hugh, Ryan and I will be there.”