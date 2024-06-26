Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms Fantastic Four Is a Period Piece

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that The Fantastic Four is actually a period piece film. During his appearance on The Official Marvel Podcast, the Marvel creative force also told fans that The Fantastic Four will start filming the Monday after San Diego Comic-Con. So, that podcast appearance is tossing out a ton of information. One of the most-surprising things to come from Feige's comments is the fact that The Fantastic Four will be taking it back to some form of the 1960s. As Internet sleuths guessed when the promotional art had a '60s flair, the MCU feature will occur in "the past." However, things get a little bit more fun because the throwback elements don't match the world of the existing Marvel films either. It feels like we're headed for a different Earth than the one we've been watching. Here's the MCU architect on the period piece:

"It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image," Feige elaborated. "There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn't look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the 60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I'll say…"

Earlier in the same podcast, Feige talked about getting filming on The Fantastic Four at the end of next month. Apparently, their director is already over there and things are going to take even more shape in the months ahead. Clearly, the Marvel Studios head man is excited to finally tell a full Fantastic Four story as a part of this franchise.

"Our director, Matt Shakman has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con," Feige shared. "We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four. I'm extremely excited, because those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we've never gotten to play with or explore in any significant way apart from [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way we're doing that film. So, I'm extremely excited."

Fantastic Four Director Teases Unique MCU Entry

The Fantastic Four's director Matt Shakman is just hanging out overseas until things get rolling. But, he previously told fans to prepare themselves when it comes to this Marvel feature. In his comments, he teased a totally fresh take on these beloved characters. A lot of the promotional art for The Fantastic Four shows that he wasn't underselling any of that really. A period piece in an alternate Earth? Yeah, this is something the MCU hasn't seen before at all.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained to Collider. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

