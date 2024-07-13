Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Confirmed for Surprising SDCC Panel

In the eyes of many fans, Marvel Studios has become synonymous with San Diego Comic-Con, showing up at the annual event to announce new movies and television shows to great fanfare. The studio is already confirmed to be returning to the convention’s iconic Hall H panel room, but as it turns out, that won’t be the only panel Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige appears in. Based on a recent update to San Diego Comic-Con’s panel schedule, Feige is confirmed to be appearing on Marvel Comics’ “Marvel Fanfare” panel, which will occur in Room 6DE on Friday, July 26th. The panel will be a discussion between Feige, who also serves as the the CCO of all of Marvel, and Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski.

“Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen!” the official panel description reads. “Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics along with some special surprise creators. With decades of creative storytelling at the House of Ideas between them, there will be no shortage of insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes that you can’t afford to miss. And if that wasn’t enough… following the discussion, fans will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Marvel Bringing to San Diego Comic-Con 2024?

With the trailers for Marvel’s next theatrical and Disney+ releases, Captain America: Brave New World and Agatha All Along, dropping earlier this week, there’s no telling what else they might bring to their presentation. Other projects that are on the horizon and have begun filming include Thunderbolts*, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man. The studio’s highly-anticipated reboot of The Fantastic Four is scheduled to begin production in the days after San Diego Comic-Con.

“Our director, Matt Shakman has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July,” Feige revealed in an interview last month. “Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con. We start filming the day after on The Fantastic Four. I’m extremely excited, because those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we’ve never gotten to play with or explore in any significant way apart from [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way we’re doing that film. So, I’m extremely excited.”