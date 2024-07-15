For the first time since 2012, Marvel Studios is releasing only one movie in theaters this year: Deadpool & Wolverine. And for the first time ever, the studio is taking over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con twice in one year with panels scheduled for Thursday, July 25, and Saturday, July 27. Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige will join Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on stage Thursday — the same day the R-rated MCU movie hits theaters — before returning to the San Diego Convention Center’s biggest stage to preview the Marvel Studios slate on Saturday.

“I think people know we’re going to be there on Saturday forour traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at aboutour upcoming movies. But what I don’t think people know is that we’realso going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever,” Feige told Deadline. “MarvelStudios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, ofcourse, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we’re going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn, Hugh, Ryan and I will be there.”

Hall H will host Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 25, followed by the hour-long Marvel Studios panel at 6:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 27. Fans can enter for a chance to reserve their seat to Thursday’s event on the official website.

The just-announced Deadpool & Wolverine panel will cap off first-day programming that includes Transformers One (11:45 a.m.), Celebrating 25 Years of SpongeBob SquarePants (1:00 p.m.), Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2:15 p.m.), and the What We Do in the Shadows Farewell Kickoff (3:30 p.m.) from Hall H. On Saturday, Feige will return to the Hall H stage after Superman & Lois (11:15 a.m.), The Star Trek Universe (1:45 p.m.), and The Penguin Panel (4:45 p.m.) when Marvel Studios announces its upcoming slate in what is expected to be a star-studded panel at 6:00 p.m.

Marvel’s slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers 5 (May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027). On the television side, Disney+ will debut Marvel Television’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along on September 18, with the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and What If…? season 3 slated to premiere later this year ahead of the 2025 premieres of Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news and updates out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.