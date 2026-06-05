Masters of the Universe Director Wants to Join James Gunn’s DCU (& Fans Have the Perfect Movies)

Masters of the Universe is finally in theaters, bringing the epic battle between He-Man and Skeletor to the big screen. At the helm of this grand adventure is Travis Knight, and his enthusiasm for the franchise is evident in the final project. That said, he’s also a big fan of DC, and thanks to a conversation about He-Man vs Superman, Knight expressed interest in joining James Gunn’s DCU, and fans already know what movie they want Knight to make.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video below from Wired reveals a fun debate about who would win in a fight between He-Man and Superman, and while Nicholas Galitzine stood up for He-Man, Camila Mendes and Knight both looked to be in the Superman camp. When Knight said Superman would mop the floor with He-Man, Galitzine asked if he was trying to get a job with DC, Knight signaled for Gunn to give him a call, and it didn’t take long for fans to throw out several DC projects perfect for Knight, including Batman, The Titans, Shazam, and more.

Travis Knight and Nicholas Galitzine debate who is stronger: Superman or He-Man 💪 😂



Nick — "He-Man … it's proven in the DC comics that he beats Superman 1 vs 1"



Travis — "Superman would mop the floor with him"



Nick — "Are you trying to get a job?"



Travis — "James Gunn,… pic.twitter.com/BudEtQhvh3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 4, 2026

There’s A List of Projects DC Fans Want To See From Travis Knight

Once the possibility of having Knight create something in the DC Universe emerged, fans quickly assembled their dream scenarios, and some of the picks are fantastic. One of the standout choices includes Shazam, and given how seamlessly Knight worked magic and fantastical powers into Masters of the Universe, it’s hard to argue with that choice.

@NeoXG wrote, “While watching the movie, I kept thinking that having Nicholas in DC would be amazing. Shazam would be a good idea, but who knows, there are so many characters.” @Green_Ink seconded the idea, writing, “GUNN, GIVE HIM SHAZAM AND MY LIFE WOULD BE YOURS.” The character previously received two films while Black Adam received one, but if anyone could bring the character back into the spotlight, it would be Knight.

Another popular pick is the Teen Titans, which would likely consist of the classic lineup of Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, and Cyborg. @Supermanfan_49 wrote, “Get that wholesome guy to DCU for anything he wants”, while @ShirtRip wrote, “Give him Teen Titans”. @jimmylegends34 also brought up Titans, writing, “You know what it would be cool to have Travis Knight direct DCU project 🙏👍. I was thinking either Teen Titans movie or other DCU project and to join James Gunn and Peter Safran project.”

While those were the more popular choices, other great picks were also thrown into the mix, including a classic Batman movie, Suicide Squad, Justice League of America, The Brave and the Bold, and Aquaman. You could easily see Knight being a perfect choice to direct The Brave and the Bold and Aquaman, and he would likely be great for JLA as well, though regarding Brave and the Bold, it already has a director attached.

Right now though Knight’s focus is on Masters of the Universe, which is in theaters now.

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