New Masters of the Universe Animated Reboot Officially Confirmed for June

It took 40 years for He-Man fans to get a second live-action Masters of the Universe, but Mattel has grand plans for the franchise beyond Travis Knight’s upcoming movie. There’s already a novel tie-in coming, which will explore more of the world of Eternia around the movie’s plot, but we now have official word of another release. The Masters of the Universe franchise didn’t actually go away for the four decades between the movies, of course, with the latest animated releases releasing between 2021 and 2024 on Netflix, courtesy of Kevin Smith. But there’s now a reboot coming.

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In the new issue of The Toy Book magazine, which was shared on X, it’s confirmed that Mattel is releasing a new animated reboot this summer on YouTube, as part of “a multiyear MOTU roadmap”. Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel spoke to the magazine to reveal the news: “For us, it’s about the totality of the property and how we keep it going for kids. That’s a huge part of the plan.” He also says that Mattel sees Knight’s movie as the head of a revival of interest in the classic cartoon show: “My prediction is that the original series is going to be the next retro title to have it’s time in the sun once again.” Whatever the business behind it, a new Masters of the Universe animated show is good news, and we also now know when it’s releasing.

The New Masters of the Universe Series Is Coming in June

Writer/director Matthew Brown is behind the new series, and has now posted on his Instagram to share a little more detail about the project, including the launch date next month. “At last, I can speak about what I’ve been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube.” The title has not been officially revealed, by Brown’s LinkedIn refers to it as Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia and mentions a 20-episode run.

The animated series has been discussed for some time, with speculation suggesting that it would be a series of shorts, which makes sense with the 20-episode run. Earlier reports debunked rumors that it would be a prequel, and instead, we can presumably expect stories linked to the movie. Mattel’s intent is to grow the franchise, after all, and setting up a concurrent but completely separate MOTU timeline doesn’t make sense in that respect. Hopefully, interest does build, and we get a full franchise.

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