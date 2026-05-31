Hot Toys Reveals Ultimate Masters of the Universe Figures (But One Feature Allows Skeletor to Steal The Show)

Masters of the Universe is heading to theaters very soon, and there’s already a renewed presence for the franchise on store shelves as a result. There are also options for the avid collectors, and now Hot Toys has officially entered the arena with its premium Masters of the Universe He-Man and Skeletor figures. Both figures look fantastic, but one key feature allows Skeletor to steal the show.

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He-Man and Skeletor will join Hot Toys’ stacked roster of characters, and both sixth-scale figures are based on their Masters of the Universe 2026 film designs. You can see that more in He-Man’s likeness to actor Nicholas Galitzine, but Skeletor looks as if he stepped out of the film as well. There are a number of standout accessories and extensive articulation included with each figure, but Skeletor is the MVP with the addition of LED light-up red eyes that bring it to life. You can find all of the details on each figure below, and both can be pre-ordered on Sideshow.

Everything Included With He-Man and Skeletor’s Hot Toys Figures

Let’s start with the He-Man sixth-scale figure, which features a newly developed muscular body from Hot Toys that features platinum silicone and an integrated inner metal skeleton. There is also improved articulation as a result of the upgrades, and this allows for the high-reaching arm movements you need to create He-Man’s overhead sword-raising stance.

There are soft vinyl material long boots, a leather-like microfiber material gladiator skirt, and a translucent blue lighting effect for the Power Sword to recreate his He-Man transformation. He-Man stands on a gorgeous Castle Grayskull-themed diorama base, and it also works as a companion piece to Skeletor’s base. You can find everything the He-Man sixth-scale figure comes with below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man in Masters of the Universe

Newly crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Meticulously sculpted blonde mid-length wavy bob hairstyle

Approximately 31 cm tall

Newly developed muscular body with 18 points of articulation

Body made of platinum silicone material with a one-piece molded inner metal skeleton for a seamless joint design, allowing for natural muscle movement and improved articulation across the upper body, arms, and legs

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands, including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of claw gesture hands

One (1) piece of gesture left hand

One (1) piece of power sword-holding right hand

One (1) silver colored chest armor

One (1) pair of vambraces

One (1) two-toned brown colored leather-like microfiber material gladiator skirt

One (1) pair of dark brown colored soft vinyl material long boots

One (1) Power Sword

One (1) translucent blue colored lightning effect

Specially designed Castle Grayskull-themed two-way display diorama figure base

Next up is the Skeletor sixth-scale figure, and right off the bat you will notice the light-up eyes that glow piercing red. Skeletor also has the newly developed platinum silicone body with the internal metal skeleton, and Skeletor’s blue skin makes him feel as if he stepped right out of the film.

Skeletor comes ready to battle with his Havoc Staff, and that also features a special effect. You can see there’s a UV luminous reflective effect applied that makes it feel as if it’s glowing, and Skeletor also comes equipped with shoulder armor, a wire-embedded cape, soft vinyl material boots, and a microfiber gladiator skirt. As for Skeletor’s connecting diorama base, it is themed after Snake Mountain, making it a perfect complement to Castle Grayskull. You can find everything that is included with Skeletor’s sixth-scale figure below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Jared Leto as Skeletor in Masters of the Universe

Newly crafted head with LED light-up eyes (red light, battery powered)

Approximately 31 cm tall

Newly developed muscular body with 18 points of articulation

Body made of platinum silicone material with a one-piece molded inner metal skeleton for a seamless joint design, allowing for natural muscle movement and improved articulation across the upper body, arms, and legs

Meticulous painting techniques that highlight the muscles’ shadow texture and skin details on the blue colored body

Seven (7) pieces of newly developed interchangeable hands, including:

One (1) piece of right fist

One (1) pair of gesture hands

One (1) pair of havoc staff-holding hands

One (1) pair of havoc staff/accessory-holding hands

One (1) shoulder armor with a dark purple colored cape (bendable wire embedded)

One (1) pair of vambraces

One (1) two-toned purple colored leather-like microfiber material gladiator skirt

One (1) pair of dark purple colored soft vinyl material armored long boots

One (1) Havoc Staff with a specially applied UV luminous reflective effect

One (1) crown

Specially designed Snake Mountain-themed two-way display diorama figure base

He-Man retails for $310, and Skeletor retails for $355. Both sixth-scale figures are expected to ship between April 2027 and September 2027. Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5, 2026.

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