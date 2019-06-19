Marvel Studios Kevin Feige Confirms Conversations With Keanu Reeves, Wants to Find Right Way to Bring Him Into MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home is only a couple of weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the big names in Marvel are currently making the press rounds for the upcoming movie. Recently, ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis had the opportunity to chat with Kevin Feige, the presentient of Marvel Studios, during the upcoming movie’s press junket in London. Feige revealed lots of information, including the exciting news that Avengers: Endgame is getting re-released in theaters with new footage. Davis took the time to ask the producer about the potential future involvement of some big names in the MCU, including the Internet’s current boyfriend: Keanu Reeves.

“A couple of actors I want to ask you about. Keanu Reeves: you guys talking to him for anything?,” Davis asked.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Feige went on to compare Reeves to Jake Gyllenhaal, saying that they talked to the Spider-Man: Far From Home star “multiple times” until the perfect role (Mysterio) appeared. They’re hoping a similar situation will occur with Revees, and that he will join the wide world of Marvel when the right role presents itself.

Reeves is currently having a wildly successful 2019, so it’s no surprise his name keeps coming up. This year, the actor has already starred in John Wick 3, and made waves appearing as himself in Netflix’s hilarious rom-com Always Be My Maybe. The actor is also lending his voice to the upcoming Toy Story 4. Reeves is portraying Duke Caboom, a Canadian Evel Knievel-like stunt motorcyclist.

In addition to Reeves, Davis also asked about Donnie Yen (Ip Man, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), and while Feige called them both “good actors” and admitted they’d be fun to see in the MCU, he added that “nothing specific” was currently on the table for them.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. Toy Story 4 opens on June 20th.