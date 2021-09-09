The Matrix Resurrections Full Trailer Released

After 18 long years, it’s finally time to return to the Matrix. The beloved sci-fi franchise is coming back for a fourth installment this winter, in the form of The Matrix Resurrections, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the first trailer. Warner Bros. began the marketing campaign for the new movie with a website that allowed users to choose the red or blue pill, before showing off a few different teasers that contained morsels of footage from the film. Now, finally, the full trailer has arrived.

When the viral website launched earlier this week, Warner Bros. announced that the full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections would be released on Thursday morning. Well those promises were certainly kept as the highly anticipated trailer is finally here. You can take a look in the video above!

Keanu Reeves returns to the Matrix franchise as its hero, Neo, reprising his role from the first three films. Carrie Anne Moss also returns for the fourth installment to reprise her role as Trinity. The all-star cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ellen Hollman, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Lana Wachowski returns to direct Resurrections, from a script she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

While Resurrections certainly looks to be as action-packed as its predecessors, Reeves has hinted that the new film in the Matrix franchise is just as much a love story as it is anything else.

“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed,” Reeves previously told BBC’s The One Show.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on December 22nd. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

