Warner Bros. has released the first footage from The Matrix Resurrections, along with resurrecting (see what we did there?) the website for the film franchise with a new twist. The film, set to be released in December, will bring back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as introducing characters played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Little is known about the plot, and the few times cast members have been interviewed since production began, they have been cagey about their involvement.

At the film's official website, fans are offered a choice of a blue or red pill. Based on the pill chosen and time of day, Warner Bros. claims that there are over 180,000 different, possible teaser videos featuring footage from the film and narration from the talent involved. Of course, if you take a look at the website, it's possible most of those combinations are just the time on a clock being different.

You can see the announcement below.

"They both are classics that people love," Mateen said of his roles in Candyman and The Matrix recently. "They come with high expectations of excellence, and audiences cannot cannot wait to see them. And it’s nice to be a part of that....Of course, they also come with the opportunity to, to add your own spin to moments and characters. And we’re looking forward to doing that with The Matrix in the same way that we did it with Candyman. It's all an opportunity to tell new fresh stories and to change the narrative and to add a new perspective on it."

During a CinemaCon presentation last month, The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch revealed some of the details of The Matrix Resurrections footage that audiences saw, tweeting that in the movie Keanu Reeves' Thomas Anderson is now in therapy and has seemingly forgotten about The Matrix and later runs into Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity at a coffee shop but neither recognizes the other. It seems likely - although it's currently unconfirmed -- that this is the latest iteration of an idea that popped up in the first trilogy -- that of The One trying, over and over again, to make his way out of The Matrix, only to fail and end up back in the system to start again.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.