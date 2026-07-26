Matt Damon Shares Wild Details About His New Sci-Fi Movie: “Breakfast Club Meets Inception”

After starring in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed record breaking epic The Odyssey, Matt Damon doesn’t have any plans to slow down. He already has his next project lined up, headlining a mystery event film from directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once). The Daniels are known for being filmmakers who think outside the box and aren’t afraid to take big swings with their work. Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won Best Picture, is a perfect example of this, blending heartfelt character drama, multiversal madness, and zany sci-fi action to create a unique blend that resonated with audiences. It sounds like their new movie will be just as wild an experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Damon shared some details about The Daniels’ next film. He didn’t get into plot specifics but tried to explain the general vibe the directors are going for. “The way they pitched it to me was: It’s The Breakfast Club meets Inception meets an anime film meets an episode of The John Oliver Show that didn’t get aired,” Damon said. “So if you liked Everything Everywhere All at Once and all the wildness and all the heart, I think you’ll really like this one, too. It’s a really special project.”

While this untitled film from The Daniels is scheduled to release in November 2027, no official plot synopsis has been made available, as the filmmakers and studio seem to be keeping things close to the chest for the time being. However, Damon’s comments shed a little bit of light on what audiences could expect. Back in the spring, when Ryan Gosling signed on for this movie (Damon later replaced Gosling, who left due to scheduling conflicts), it was reported that the cast would feature a lot of younger talent, which is probably where the Breakfast Club comparison comes in. John Hughes’ seminal coming of age dramedy follows a group of mismatched high school students serving detention one Saturday morning. It’ll be interesting to see the dynamic of the group in The Daniels’ film and if it has any similarities to what was present in The Breakfast Club. Regardless, coming of age elements should be present.

Inception crossed with anime crossed with The John Oliver Show is a lot to take in, but the most straightforward way to look at that is The Daniels’ mystery film will feature high-concept sci-fi, stylized action set pieces, and comedy in addition to its Breakfast Club components. The directors are known for mixing a variety of genres and tones in the same film; Everything Everywhere All at Once could thrill you with an action sequence one minute and make you cry at a powerful emotional beat the next. One can see why Damon was cast. It sounds like this project is going to require its actors to showcase a wide range. Damon has handled everything from drama to comedy to action to sci-fi over the course of his career, so he should be a great fit for this.

Based on this description, it’s also easy to see why The Daniels and distributor Universal wanted an established, A-list name at the forefront. The presence of Damon could help ground the film a bit for casual audiences, selling them on the concept. It’ll be easier to get an idea of what The Daniels are going for exactly when we see some footage (which won’t be for a while), but the studio can rest easy for the time being knowing they can build a marketing campaign around one of the biggest names in Hollywood (who’s currently headlining one of the biggest films of the year). The fact that this is billed as an “event film” implies it’s a sizable investment on the part of Universal, so they probably like that there’s a bankable leading man attached.

Franchises will always have a place in the Hollywood ecosystem (Marvel took over the entertainment news cycle with new reveals at San Diego Comic-Con), but the success of recent non-IP titles like Sinners, Weapons, Project Hail Mary, and The Odyssey shows there’s a growing appetite for those types of films as well. General moviegoers have shown they’re willing to come out and support fresh, original ideas that are the product of a filmmakers’ distinct vision. Hopefully, the latest from The Daniels can achieve that kind of success.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!