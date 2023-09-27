Mattel Films Confirms New President After Barbie Success

Fresh off the massive success of the Barbie movie, Mattel Films has confirmed a new president. On Wednesday, Mattel announced that Robbie Brenner has been promoted to President of Mattel Films. Brenner had previously served as executive producer of Mattel Films since 2018 and was a producer on the Barbie movie, which has grossed more than a billion dollars at the global box office and currently the 14th highest grossing film of all time.

“Robbie joined the company five years ago to bring the vision of Mattel Films to life, collaborating with leading filmmakers to make standout quality movies based on our iconic brands that will resonate in culture and appeal to global audiences,” Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. “She has done exactly that and so much more, positioning Mattel Films as a key partner for innovative creators, world-class talent, award winning producers, and major studios.”

Kreiz continued: “Under Robbie’s leadership, we look forward to continue growing Mattel Films and bringing more exciting stories with cultural impact to the big screen to the delight of fans around the world.”

Prior to working for Mattel, Brenner had earned an Academy Award nomination in 2013 for Dallas Buyers Club. She also produced Call Jane, The In Between, and more.

“Throughout my career, I have always gravitated toward creating important movies that have something to say,” Brenner said. “Mattel and Ynon have given me the opportunity of a lifetime to unlock a treasure trove of IP and collaborate with some of the greatest actors, auteurs, and studios in the world. I am grateful to all our creative partners and everyone at Mattel for their support and confidence. As we celebrate the overwhelming success of the Barbie movie with our incredible partners and fans, I am even more excited by what’s next for Mattel Films.”

Mattel is Planning More Movies Beyond Barbie

While Barbie has been a huge success for Mattel, there are more movies planned beyond Barbie. Mattel has 45 toy-based movies in development, including Barney, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, and He-Man.

The Barney movie is set to be produced by Get Out and Nope star Daniel Kaluuya. According to Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon, that Barney film will be a bit more adult-oriented and have an “A24-type” quality.

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” McKeon said. “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.