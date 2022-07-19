Mattel's Matchbox Cars Live-Action Movie in the Works

Another iconic toy franchise is headed into live-action — and it might not be one fans were expecting. On Tuesday, it was announced that Mattel Films and Skydance Media are developing a live-action film inspired by Matchbox. The film will be written by Orphan: First Kill's David Cogeshall, with Elizabeth Bassin and creative executive Andrew Scannell overseeing for Mattel Films, while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Aimee Rivera will oversee the project for Skydance.

The long-running line of die-cast toy vehicles have entertained fans since they were created by automotive expert Jack Odell in 1953. According to Mattel, one new Matchbox car is sold every second.

"For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be," Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same, imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages."

"We are thrilled to be working with Robbie Brenner and her amazing creative team at Mattel," Granger, president of feature films at Skydance, said in a statement. "Pairing Skydance's unique brand of premium, elevated action-adventure entertainment with the incredible legacy of the Matchbox brand is a fantastic opportunity. There is a shared experience for everyone who has played with a Matchbox vehicle or playset, where they create their own inventive action sequence and we're excited to craft a worldwide adventure film worthy of such imagination."

This is the latest push that Mattel has made in adapting its iconic franchises, beginning with Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated live-action Barbie movie. There are also various projects in the works for other Mattel properties, including a Barney film produced by actor Daniel Kaluuya, and a Hot Wheels film produced by J.J. Abrams. There are also plans to make films for American Girl, Big Jim, Chatty Cathy and Betsy Wetsy, Christmas Balloon, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Thomas & Friends, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, UNO, View-Master, and Wishbone.

