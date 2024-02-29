Every Movie Leaving Max in March

The month of March will see more changes make their way to Max's streaming lineup. The popular streaming service will be adding quite a few new titles next month, including the hit film Wonka, but there are also films preparing to exit the service in the coming weeks.

Max recently released the streaming newsletter for March 2024, which comes with the complete list of every movie and TV show hitting the service. Unfortunately, that newsletter also includes a list of everything leaving the service, and there are quite a few popular films on their way out.

The LEGO Movie and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory are leaving Max in March, along with classics like Citizen Kane, Clockwork Orange, and Full Metal Jacket.

Here's the full list of movies exiting Max next month:

March 1

Elvis

Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen

March 6

Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special)

March 7

Hit & Run

March 11

OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)

March 12

The Banshees of Inisherin

March 15

The Grey

March 19

Amsterdam

March 29

Jack Stauber's Opal

March 30

The Promise

March 31

A Day in the Country

Across the Universe

The Animal

The Answer Man

The Benchwarmers

The Big Wedding

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Cesar Chavez

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Citizen Kane

Class Action

A Clockwork Orange

Control Room

Coraline

The Cranes Are Flying

Drive Me Crazy

Dumb and Dumber To

Dutch

Evan Almighty

Fast Food Nation

Firestorm

Full Metal Jacket

George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey

Ghost

The Golden Child

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harriet The Spy

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

I Was a Teenage Zombie

In Vanda's Room

Ismael's Ghosts

Jennifer's Body

Johnny Dangerously

Late August, Early September

Lean On Me

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Lego Movie

Life As We Know It

Major Barbara

Millennium

Mon Oncle D'Amerique

My Life as a Dog

The Naked Kiss

Pépé le Moko

Pootie Tang

Post Grad

The Pyramid

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Revolutionary Road

The Rise of Catherine the Great

Rita, Sue and Bob Too

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rookie of the Year

Se7en

Six Days, Seven Nights

Smallfoot

The Soloist

Strange Days

Sunset Strip

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Taken 3

Tanner '88

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

Traffik

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster)

Unfaithfully Yours

Upgrade

The Verdict

A Walk In The Woods

Wedding Crashers

Whose Streets?

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Winter's Bone

Are you disappointed to see any of these films leaving Max? Let us know in the comments!