Every Movie Leaving Max in March
The LEGO Movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and more films are departing Max.
The month of March will see more changes make their way to Max's streaming lineup. The popular streaming service will be adding quite a few new titles next month, including the hit film Wonka, but there are also films preparing to exit the service in the coming weeks.
Max recently released the streaming newsletter for March 2024, which comes with the complete list of every movie and TV show hitting the service. Unfortunately, that newsletter also includes a list of everything leaving the service, and there are quite a few popular films on their way out.
The LEGO Movie and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory are leaving Max in March, along with classics like Citizen Kane, Clockwork Orange, and Full Metal Jacket.
Here's the full list of movies exiting Max next month:
March 1
Elvis
Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen
March 6
Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special)
March 7
Hit & Run
March 11
OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)
Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)
Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)
Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)
March 12
The Banshees of Inisherin
March 15
The Grey
March 19
Amsterdam
March 29
Jack Stauber's Opal
March 30
The Promise
March 31
A Day in the Country
Across the Universe
The Animal
The Answer Man
The Benchwarmers
The Big Wedding
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Cesar Chavez
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Citizen Kane
Class Action
A Clockwork Orange
Control Room
Coraline
The Cranes Are Flying
Drive Me Crazy
Dumb and Dumber To
Dutch
Evan Almighty
Fast Food Nation
Firestorm
Full Metal Jacket
George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey
Ghost
The Golden Child
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harriet The Spy
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
I Was a Teenage Zombie
In Vanda's Room
Ismael's Ghosts
Jennifer's Body
Johnny Dangerously
Late August, Early September
Lean On Me
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Lego Movie
Life As We Know It
Major Barbara
Millennium
Mon Oncle D'Amerique
My Life as a Dog
The Naked Kiss
Pépé le Moko
Pootie Tang
Post Grad
The Pyramid
Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel
Revolutionary Road
The Rise of Catherine the Great
Rita, Sue and Bob Too
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rookie of the Year
Se7en
Six Days, Seven Nights
Smallfoot
The Soloist
Strange Days
Sunset Strip
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Taken 3
Tanner '88
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
Traffik
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster)
Unfaithfully Yours
Upgrade
The Verdict
A Walk In The Woods
Wedding Crashers
Whose Streets?
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Winter's Bone
Are you disappointed to see any of these films leaving Max? Let us know in the comments!0comments