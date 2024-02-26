Girls on the Bus Trailer Released by Max

Supergirl alum Melissa Benoist's new series The Girls on the Bus just got its first trailer. Max has released the trailer for the upcoming series, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform with two episodes on Thursday, March 14th. The Girls on the Bus will then be followed with a weekly episodic release through May 9th. In the trailer, we get a taste of what to expect from the series, as explained by Benoist's Sadie McCarthy: "Here we are. Four political reporters. Rivals. Vicious competitors. Getting entirely out of control. Why? Because the state of American politics is the state of our own lives." You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Based on Amy Chozick's 2018 book, Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling, The Girls on the Bus follows four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. Benoist stars as Sadie McCarthy, described as "a journalist who romanticizes the original Boys on the Bus and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors. Despite the differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House."

The Girls on the Bus Has Had a Long Road

For the series, it's March premiere date is the culmination of a long path. The series first began development in 2019 at Netflix, but in September 2021, Netflix dropped the series and it moved to The CW. In February 2022, the series moved to then-HBO Max where it was given a series order. Production on the series ultimately began in October 2022.

Who Else Stars in The Girls on the Bus?

In addition to Benoist, The Girls on the Bus stars Carla Gugino as Grace, Natasha Benham as Lola, Christina Elmore as Kimberlyn, Scott Foley, Tala Ashe, Mark Consuelos, Brandon Scott, and Griffin Dunne. The series is written and executive produced by Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. Rina Mimoun serves as executive producer and showrunner. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Benoist also serves as a producer. Jesse Peretz directed the pilot.

The Girls on the Bus debuts on March 14th on Max.

Are you looking forward to The Girls on the Bus? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.