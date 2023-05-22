How to Get MAX If You Already Have HBO Max

On Tuesday, May 23rd, HBO Max will be gone. Like it or not, Warner Bros. Discovery has made the decision to rebrand its popular streaming service, adding Discovery+ content to the HBO Max library and simply calling it Max. The new streamer has been given a new logo, slogan, and will see an influx of TV shows over the next few weeks. For those who have HBO Max, however, don't worry too much about the changes. Things are going to stay mostly as they are for you.

If you already subscribe to HBO Max, you're going to continue your subscription with Max without having to do anything. The app will update on Tuesday morning, revealing the new logo and potentially requiring you to sign in again (using your existing HBO Max information). All of your watchlists and history will remain, so nothing is really changing.

Long story short: If you have HBO Max, you don't need to do anything, you subscription will continue as it is under the Max name. Here's some other important info about the switch to Max this week:

How Much Does Max Cost?

Like HBO Max, Max will have three tiers of subscriptions for you to choose from.

Max Ad-Lite: ($9.99/month or $99/year) Two concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

($9.99/month or $99/year) Two concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality Max Ad-Free: ($15.99/month or $149.99/year) Two concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

($15.99/month or $149.99/year) Two concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality Max Ultimate Ad-Free: ($19.99/month or $199.99/year) Four concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

What Happens to Discovery+?

HBO Max will cease to exist this week, completely replaced by the new Max service. Discovery+, however, will still be around. The Discovery+ content will be a part of Max, but WBD is keeping the Discovery+ service as a lower cost option. Basically, if you have no desire to watch scripted TV and movies, Discovery+ may still be for you.

What Does Max Have That HBO Max Didn't?

The biggest difference here is that Max will include the content from Discovery+, merging the two services into one. Warner Bros. Discovery has also talked about creating a larger offering for kids and more 4K UHD selections.

Where Is Max available?

This initial rollout for Max is only occurring here in the United States, but Warner Bros. does have plans to offer it in other markets. It will arrive in Latin America later this year, with select countries in Europe and Asia getting access to the service in 2024.

You can sign up for the new Max service here.