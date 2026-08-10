Masters of the Universe Star Jon Cypher Dies at 94

Jon Cypher, the actor know for man iconic television roles of the 1980s and 1990s but for a generation of fans was best known as Man-at-Arms in 1987’s Masters of the Universe has died. He was 94 years old. Cypher’s passing was announced by his family via local news outlet Ashland News. According to his family, Cypher died at his home in Central Point, Oregon on August 3rd with his wife of 40 years, Carol Rosin, at his side. His cause of death was not shared. The obituary remembered Cypher as being “the most kind of men with a great sense of humor, brilliant mind, and a huge loving and caring heart for all sacred life.”

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Cypher was born January 13, 1932, in New York City and began his acting career in CBS’ live telecast of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 1957. He starred as Prince Christopher opposite Julie Andrews in the landmark event before moving on to appear in various Broadway productions, including Man of La Mancha. The 1960s saw Cypher make the jump to television, appearing in Our Five Daughters, as well as on soap operas like General Hospital, As the World Turns, Dynasty, Dallas, and more. He would go on to appear in a number of iconic television series in his career, including The Love Boat, Knight Ryder, Law & Order, Murder, She Wrote and more.

Jon Cypher Dies at 94

Cypher was no stranger to the big screen as well. While he appeared in numerous films, including Lady Ice, The Kingfisher Caper, and Strictly Business, he is perhaps best remembered for his role in 1987’s Masters of the Universe. He played Duncan/Man-At-Arms, He-Man’s closest ally and Teela’s adoptive father, in the film which also starred Dolph Lundgren, Frank Langella, Courteney Cox, and more. That film may not have been a box office success at the time it was released, but it has since gone on to become a cult classic. It’s a role that would later be portrayed by Idris Elba in 2026’s Masters of the Universe.

While Cypher may be best known to a certain generation of fans as Man-At-Arms, it isn’t his only impact on pop culture. Cypher also lent is voice to some fairly iconic projects as well, specifically appearing as the voice of Administrator in an episode of the beloved 1990s animated series Pinky and the Brain and, perhaps even more notably, as the voice of Ira Billings/Spellbinder in the animated series Batman Beyond. Cypher’s final credit was an appearance in an episode of the 2000 television series, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show. Beyond his television and film work, Cypher also was an opera singer, performing in four languages as well the author of a book of limericks, If You’re Not Depressed You Oughta Be in Therapy.

Cypher is survived by his wife, Carol. No additional information about survivors was provided, though it was noted that the actor is set to be buried at the Forest Conservation Burial Ground in Ashland, Oregon. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time.