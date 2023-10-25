McFarlane Toys Debuts Pacific Rim Figures With Jaeger and Kaiju Waves

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Guillermo del Toro's 2013 Kaiju film Pacific Rim, which is a standout movie even among del Toro's ridiculously impressive body of work. To celebrate, McFarlane Toys is taking their Pacific Rim license out for its first spin with a collection of 4-inch scale Jaeger and Kaiju figures that are bundled with a Pacific Rim: Tales From The Drift comic book or a Pacific Rim: Aftermath comic. McFarlane Toys collectors will recognize this bundle strategy from their Page Punchers lineup.

In addition to the comic, each Pacific Rim figure features 8 points of articulation plus 4 rebuildable tower pieces, a street section, and 2 miniature vehicles that can be used to create your own battle scenes.. A breakdown of each figure in the wave can be found below, and pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $19.99 each (bundles are also available). We expect that the figures will also arrive here on Amazon in the near future. UPDATE: Amazon is also home to a Gold Label exclusive Pacific Rim Starter Pack Playset that you can order here for $39.99.

Pacific Rim Jaeger Wave 1 Cherno Alpha 4-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic

Pacific Rim Jaeger Wave 1 Gipsy Danger 4-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic

Pacific Rim Jaeger Wave 1 Crimson Typhoon 4-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic

Pacific Rim Jaeger Wave 1 Striker Eureka 4-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic

Pacific Rim Kaiju Wave 1 Raiju 4-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic

Pacific Rim Kaiju Wave 1 Knifehead 4-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic

Pacific Rim Kaiju Wave 1 Leatherback 4-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic

Pacific Rim Kaiju Wave 1 Otachi 4-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic

Why Del Toro Didn't Direct Pacific Rim 2

"We were getting ready to do it, it was different from the first, but it had a continuation of many of the things that I was trying to do, Del Toro began. "Then what happened is—I mean, this is why life's crazy, right?—they had to give a deposit for the stages at 5pm or we would lose the stages in Toronto for many months. So, I said, 'Don't forget we're gonna lose the stages,' and five o'clock came and went, and we lost the stages. They said, 'Well, we can shoot it in China.' And I go, 'What do you mean we?' [Laughs] 'I've gotta go do Shape of Water.'"

Del Toro then explained why he still hasn't seen the final Pacific Rim Uprising project for himself noting how much changed from his original plans for the sequel, "I didn't see the final movie because that's like watching home movies from your ex-wife. It is terrible if they're good and worse if they're bad, or the opposite. You don't wanna know. So, I didn't see it. I did read the final script, and it was very different. Some of the elements were the same but very different."