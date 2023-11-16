McFarlane Toys' King Spawn and Demon Minions Deluxe Figure Set Is Armed To The Teeth

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Based on King Spawn comic series that launched as part of Spawn's Universe expansion lineup in 2021, McFarlane Toys is undoubtedly super excited to launch this new deluxe figure set. It includes a 7-inch scale winged King Spawn figure, three Demon Minions, and an arsenal of 7 weapons. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now priced at $49.99.

Spinning out of the pages of the super-sized one shot, Spawn's Universe, King Spawn was the first new ongoing Spawn comic since the original series debuted back in 1992. It was followed by Gunslinger Spawn – a spin-off of the western themed Hellspawn character – and The Scorched, a team-up book of characters from the universe. Details about other recent additions to McFarlane Toys Spawn lineup can be found below.

We'll start with McFarlane Toys' glow-in-the-dark, Gold Label edition of Redeemer, which is now available to to order here on Amazon as an exclusive priced at $29.99. In addition to the glow paint, The Redeemer includes two swords, wings, a base, an art card, and a stand. There's also a certificate of authenticity, which indicates that this figure is a limited edition of 3000 units. You can also get the previously released, standard edition of Redeemer here on Amazon for $15.99 (36% off).

The sixth wave of action figures from McFarlane Toys' Spawn lineup was revealed recently, and it includes 7-inch scale figures of Reaper and Distruptor. McFarlane has also dropped the second wave of Spawn Page Punchers figures, which bundle a 3-inch figure of with a comic book. In this case, the bundles are 2-packs, with figures of She-Spawn and Curse in one bundle and Freak and Mandarin in the other. Pre-orders for all of these releases are live now, and you'll find them via the links below.

McFarlane Toys Spawn Wave 6 Reaper Figure – See at Entertainment Earth: Reaper includes wings, a pair of alternate hands, a scythe, and a display base.

Spawn Movie News

Todd McFarlane has been developing a new Spawn film for many, many years now. It has been a long process and one that has seen many different developments. McFarlane had previously intended to direct the film, but realized he wouldn't be able to secure the budget necessary from a studio as a first-time director. As of right now, Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman and Matt Mixon are attached to write the screenplay. Silver is the most notable of the bunch having written Joker, 8 Mile, and The Fighter, but the script is currently on pause due to the writers' strike. We'll have to wait and see what comes of the film once the strikes resolve, but it does seem to be pretty far a long thanks to its writers and having already assembled a few A-list cast members.