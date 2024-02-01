McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers Figure Wave 7 Includes Skull Ship and The Bug Vehicles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kilowog, Blue Beetle, Braniac, Batman Manga, the Skull Ship, and The Bug are now available in the lineup.

In 2022, McFarlane Toys / DC Direct brought back the Kenner Super Powers action figure lineup to deliver maximum '80s nostalgia with a touch of the 21st century. Today the collection continues in a big way with the launch of wave 7 which includes four new figures along with Braniac's Skull Ship and Blue Beetle's The Bug Aerial Mobile Headquarters vehicles. Pre-order details can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

Wave 6 ncluded new 4-inch scale figures of Lord Superman, Green Lantern, Sinestro, and Batman of Zur En Arrh.

As for wave 5, it included Batman, Superman, and The Flash figures, Batman's bizarre Whirly-Bat helicopter vehicle, and more.

DC Super Powers action figures released in wave 4 include Wonder Woman (Rebirth Variant), Aquaman (Rebirth), Batman (Classic Detective), and Tim Drake Robin. All of the figures feature 5 points of articulation and a soft fabric cape where applicable. Some of these figures are available here on Amazon. Details on the vehicles in this wave can be found below.

DC Super Powers Invisible Jet ($19.99) – See on Amazon: Wonder Woman's Invisible Jet seats one Super Powers figure and features a pop up canopy and lasso capture claw.

($19.99) – See on Amazon: Wonder Woman's Invisible Jet seats one Super Powers figure and features a pop up canopy and lasso capture claw. DC Super Powers Batmobile ($29.99) – See on Amazon: Batman's Batmobile can seat two Super Powers figures and features button-activated battering ram and a fold out jet engine.

Previously released Super Powers figures in the McFarlane Toys / DC Direct lineup were Walmart exclusives, and may or may not be available here.