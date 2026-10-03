New Avengers: Doomsday Tagline Has Fans Convinced Scarlet Witch is Back

Fans are excited about myriad aspects of Avengers: Doomsday, from getting to see Robert Downey Jr. on the MCU big screen again (and finding out why he was the choice for Doctor Doom) to discovering which characters are secretly in the movie and haven’t been announced yet. However, there is one massive fan theory that continues to make the rounds online and be a major topic of conversation, and that’s whether Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will finally be returning after her death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Thus far, there’s actually been no confirmation from Marvel that her return is ever coming; however, many fans believe that she is not truly gone in the MCU. There are also myriad reasons why Doomsday is the most likely option for her return, not the least of which is the fact that she and Doom had a significant history in the comics.

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Now, a new post by Marvel has given fans renewed hope that this is indeed when they will see Scarlet Witch again. Specifically, the official Marvel account on X shared a Doomsday poster, and, more notably for this particular conversation, included the caption “Straight from Comic-Con Málaga. Witching season has arrived.” It’s unsurprisingly the latter in particular that has caught fans’ attention and gotten them speculating about Wanda all over again. Granted, it’s already been confirmed that Doomsday will have witches in it, as the Latverian witches have now appeared in various places. With that in mind, this post could have absolutely nothing to do with Wanda whatsoever. Yet, that’s certainly not how many are seeing it, and they have good reason.

Straight from Comic-Con Málaga. Witching season has arrived.



Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18. Get tickets now: https://t.co/HReh5UfF1M pic.twitter.com/TehnTOwyJA — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 3, 2026

Marvel’s Emphasis on Witches Is, at the Very Least, Intentional

Whether Wanda is truly in Doomsday is undoubtedly something that will not be revealed until the movie hits theaters, and at this point, it’s anyone’s guess. This tagline, while attention-getting, certainly is not a confirmation that she is about to make her return. Yet, at the very least, this does seem like something Marvel is intentionally teasing. There’s little question, if any, that Marvel knew what fans would take from this post, particularly with the emphasis on “witching,” so it’s safe to assume this was a conversation they spurred on with that very intention. Yet, that doesn’t mean they did so because Wanda is actually coming back. It seems just as likely, in fact, that this is a way to drum up interest and nothing more. That would be a massive disappointment, though.

If Wanda does come back, whether that’s in VisionQuest, Doomsday, or somewhere else, there will inevitably be those who argue that this is nothing more than fan service. While there may be some truth to that, it’s also true that it would be a no-brainer to bring her back. For one, clearly, fans are incredibly interested in this return, and it would be a win that Marvel arguably needs right now. For another, and perhaps more importantly, it really does make sense narratively. Wanda and Doom had a (very complicated) relationship in the comics, so there is already precedent for this connection, and her story just doesn’t seem over, even years after her on-screen death. Particularly with Billy, Vision, and Tommy all returning between Agatha All Along and VisionQuest, it feels like there is still more to explore with her character—perhaps in a way that, this time, doesn’t end with her suffering many painful losses and then ending her own life.

Do you hope to see Wanda back in Doomsday? (And, if not, would you want to see her return elsewhere?) Share your comments down below.