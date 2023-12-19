Thunderbolts Filming Start Revealed

Another Marvel Studios production is gearing up to enter production. According to Thunderbolts star Wyatt Russell, the movie will begin filming early next year as it prepares for its 2025 release. In one new interview, Russell said the movie should start rolling cameras either in March or April.

"There's so much to play with John, and there's so much more to do with John. I'm so lucky to get to work with the kind of talent that I'm going to work with when Thunderbolts starts up in March or April," Russell said in a new chat with THR. "It just feels like we're going for something that has depth and something interesting to theorize about beyond just flying around and doing superhero stuff."

What is Thunderbolts about?

Like DC's The Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts will feature a team of Marvel's anti-heroes and villains as the. come together to fight an even larger threat.

"I know [director Jake Schrier] so well and I know how smart Jake is and how much he cares about making something interesting and different and utilizing everyone's talents to the best of their ability. And the story that I think they've come up with is really interesting — I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can't talk about it," Russell said of the film in a panel in November.

He added, "But it's not a straightforward Marvel movie as you've seen in the past. I think that it's gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, 'Oh OK, this is a little different, let's go hard at it.' And as far as how we are approaching it, it's time to go to work a little bit, it's time to make a good Marvel movie so let's do that and work hard at it and don't take things for granted."

Joining Russell are Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) amongst others such as Steven Yeun's Sentry.

When is Thunderbolts being released?

Thunderbolts is currently set for release on July 25, 2025.

What characters would you like to see take part in Marvel's Thunderbolts flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!