Mean Girls: Megan Thee Stallion and Renee Rapp Release New Music Video

The new musical movie version of Mean Girls is heading to theaters this month. According to writer/producer/star, Tina Fey, the new movie is not quite a remake of the 2004 film or the Broadway adaptation, but rather a hybrid of both. Fey and Tim Meadows are reprising their roles from the original film while the rest of the cast is a mixture of Mean Girls newcomers and actors who appeared in the Broadway show. One such Broadway star is Reneé Rapp, who will be reprising her onstage role as Regina George. Rapp has collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on a new song for the film titled "Not My Fault." Yesterday, the duo released the music video for the song.

Fans of Mean Girls know, "It's not my fault you're like in love with me or something," is a line in Lindsay Lohan's Cady yells at Lizzy Caplan's Janis in the original film. The music video for "Not My Fault" is filled with nods to Mean Girls, which will surely delight fans. You can check out the video below:

Music Changes Teased in Mean Girls:

Previously, composer Jeff Richmond spoke with The Holywood Reporter about Mean Girls and teased some changes to the Broadway songs.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Nadina Hassan, who played Regina George in the touring version of the musical, added, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for Mean Girls here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Mean Girls is heading to theaters on January 12th, almost 20 years after the original film hit theaters.