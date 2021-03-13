Medusa: Twitter Really Wants a Movie About the Greek Legend
Every so often — more often than not in a post-lockdown digital world, of course — Twitter latches onto an idea and makes it go mega-viral. The latest such concept is a standalone movie featuring a story told from Medusa's vantage point, an opposite angle than what we've ever seen from the Greek legend prior whether it be the reverse-Clash of the Titans or an entirely new story.
With one tweet going viral over the course of Saturday, the mythological character has been hovering around Twitter trends most of the weekend as fans hope to eventually see the character receive her own blockbuster. As with virtually all trends, it started with a single tweet and snowballed from there. Regardless, fans are the classic Greek stories are lobbying hard to whatever movie studio will listen.
Medusa deserves a film from her perspective. pic.twitter.com/rbaMTHC92f— Wesley (@wesjwill) March 12, 2021
Keep scrolling to see what Medusa fans are saying.
The Tweet That Started It All
Medusa deserves a film from her perspective. pic.twitter.com/rbaMTHC92f— Wesley (@wesjwill) March 12, 2021
Saving Heroes
One of the greatest contributions to the world from our generation was rescuing Medusa from vilification https://t.co/NseZG18dx1— Nickish Reminders 💫💗 (@NickishReminder) March 13, 2021
Rude
Medusa was unfairly treated by every Greek god and goddess— All my women. (@Its_C_now) March 13, 2021
Burn It Down
In all honesty Medusa had every reason to want to see the world burn— King Midas Curse (@TheRamblingLifa) March 13, 2021
Obsessed
I’ve had a lifelong obsession with Medusa that started with this pic.twitter.com/ITNA5mgHXS— 𝚓 𝚘 𝚕 𝚎 𝚗 𝚎 💀🔨 (@jmr___18) March 13, 2021
Blockbuster Action
I always wanted to be the black Medusa in a black action movie😔 https://t.co/dwOTNQoaMf— thedondada👸🏾 (@KianatheCeleb) March 13, 2021
Ranting and Raving
I love to rant and rave about Medusa— Killjoy McCoy (@letsgoayo) March 13, 2021
Wonder Woman 3
What we need in the next Wonder woman movies:
- Diana killing more mytical creatures— fenty gal (@whoreofriri) March 13, 2021
- Olympus + more scenes with greek gods (flashbacks?)
- Wonderfam
- Diana's Bisexuality
- Diana vs Medusa storyline
- Main ww vilains : more of Cheetah, Giganta, Veronica Cale & Circe. pic.twitter.com/ZyeDckClvv
Here for That
Medusa trending?
If they're talking about doing a movie
I am HERE for THAT.
With all three Gorgon sisters:
Medusa, Stheno, and Euryale.
And Pegasus and Chrysaor.
Unless.— DT2ComicsChat™ (@DT2ComicsChat) March 13, 2021
It's done by someone that never read
Greek Mythology. In that case,#Hardpass pic.twitter.com/978QzmQ7aQ
Clash of the Titans and its sequel Wrath of the Titans are both streaming on Hulu.
Clash of the Titans and its sequel Wrath of the Titans are both streaming on Hulu.