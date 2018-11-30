Megan Fox Confirms ‘Transformers’ Romance With Shia LaBeouf

Megan Fox has just confirmed a rumor that’s been eleven years in the making, as she confirmed in a new interview that she indeed had a fling with Shia LaBeouf while filming Transformers.

Fox appeared on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she played the show’s trademark game “Plead the Fifth”. Cohen asked Fox about the now infamous interview where Shia LaBeouf revealed that he and Fox had hooked up while making Transformers, and this was her response:

“I mean I would confirm that it was romantic. I love him. I’ve never been really quiet about that. I love him.”

When Cohen asked a follow-up question about whether that “romance” had just been an on-set fling, Fox stated that it indeed was that.

That answer matches up pretty well with what LaBeouf originally revealed in a 2011 interview:

“Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them,” he explains. “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen.”

The real twist of scandal in this whole affair (pun) is that Megan Fox was with her boyfriend (now husband) Brian Austin Green while filming Transformers. When asked about that fact in the original interview, LaBeouf famously started stammering “I don’t know,” about a dozen times. The real question is what happened when LaBeouf and Fox reunited for the sequel film Transforms: Revenge of the Fallen in 2009. We know she had a major falling out with director Michael Bay during that production that led to her dropping out of the franchise – one has to wonder if romantic turmoil wasn’t a factor, as well?

Since that time, Megan Fox has grown into a full-on wife and mother of three sons, Bodhi, Noah, and Journey. She is still married to Brian Austin Green, despite hitting some pretty rough (and very public) patches, along the way. Meanwhile LaBeouf has had a more turbulent romantic life, having married actress Mia Goth in 2016, only to have divorced her and moved on to experimental pop star FKA twigs this year.

At the very least, fans of that original Transformers movie can now watch knowing that the all-sparks between Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes were very real.

Transformers continues with Bumblebee, in theaters on December 21st.