Michael Cera Reveals Why He and Aubrey Plaza Almost Got Married

After sharing the screen in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza briefly dated offscreen — and apparently, they almost took a big step in their relationship. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cera revealed that he and Plaza nearly got married spontaneously, before ultimately deciding against it. According to Cera, part of the reason for this potential marriage was for him and Plaza to immediately divorce afterwards, so they could technically refer to each other as ex-spouses.

"Yeah. Well, we were driving through Vegas and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married," Cera explained, before confirming that it was, "Like something where you get a certificate. I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other "my ex-husband" and "my ex-wife" at like… 20."

"I mean, she's always been so committed to everything that she does," Cera said of Plaza's current career trajectory, which includes The White Lotus and Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos. "It's not surprising to me that she's doing really well. The thing that's surprising to me is how much she's producing and putting together projects. It's amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great."

Will there be a Scott Pilgrim sequel?

Cera and Plaza are both confirmed to be reprising their roles in Netflix's Scott Pilgrim anime, which is bringing back nearly all of the cast from Edgar Wright's 2010 movie. Created, written and executive produced by O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the series also welcomes along some familiar voices, as the entire cast of the original film reprise their roles.

The Scott Pilgrim series will also see the return of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and of course Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

"Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life," Wright told Netflix's Tudum. "There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that's been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure."

