Michael Rosenbaum Addresses Possibility of Joining James Gunn's DCU

The future of the DC Universe is at an interesting turning point, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to lead DC Studios. With the first ten movies and HBO Max television shows announced earlier this year, the newest question has been which actors will end up joining the refreshed franchise. One possibility theorized by fans online has been Michael Rosenbaum, who has worked with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Rosenbaum is certainly no stranger to the DC adaptation space, portraying Lex Luthor across The CW's Smallville, and voicing The Flash in various animated adaptations. ComicBook.com recently attended Smallville's panel at Chicago's C2E2 convention, where Rosenbaum was asked whether or not Gunn's new role could possibly lead to a new DC role for him.

"Ehh, probably not," Rosenbaum joked. "I mean, you know, who knows? He actually told me 'I'm always thinking of you.' I never expect anything. If something happens, great. He put me as Martinex in Guardians 2 and 3, and it was fun. It wasn't much. So I'm hoping to do something bigger with him to show my chops and all that. But he knows what I can do, so hopefully he'll make the right decision."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

