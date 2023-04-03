Chris Pratt Comments on Playing Booster Gold for James Gunn at DC

Could Chris Pratt travel through space and time from the MCU to the DCU? In October, Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn moved from Marvel Studios to DC Studios, joining The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs. Gunn and Safran have since revealed their slate for the new DC Universe — titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters — which includes a rebooted Man of Steel in the Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy, the new Batman and Robin movie The Brave and the Bold, and the HBO Max series Booster Gold, about a scoundrel who uses technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in the present day.

"If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it," Pratt told Rolling Stone about playing Booster Gold in Gunn's new DC Universe. Gunn has confirmed Marvel's Vol. 3 is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians": Star-Lord (Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

Gunn is known to cross-pollinate universes with his collaborators: he tapped Guardians stars Klementieff, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, and Sylvester Stallone for roles in DC's The Suicide Squad, and cast his Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji as the villain the High Evolutionary in Vol. 3.

"Think of it basically as a story of a superheroes imposter syndrome," Gunn told press of Mike Carter, a disgraced college football star from the 25th Century who uses stolen future and alien technology to time-travel to the past to find fame and fortune as the superhero Booster Gold. "And how do you deal with that? How does he try to use this future technology to be loved by people today? And what is really the base of that?"

"It's a character study," Gunn continued. "That's going to be a very different type of show. We are talking to an actor about this right now, and I think that's going to happen." The identity of that actor hasn't been disclosed, but Gunn's Slither and The Suicide Squad actor Nathan Fillion once expressed interest in the role.

Booster Gold will stream on HBO Max sometime in the future alongside other announced DC TV projects Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, and Paradise Lost. Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th.

