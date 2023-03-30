Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Debunks Logan Lerman Casting Rumors

The pieces are starting to fall into place for Superman: Legacy, the new rebooted film involving DC's iconic superhero. Fans are definitely excited to see what the blockbuster has in store, especially after confirmation that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will not only be writing, but also directing the Superman film reboot. In a tweet on Wednesday, Gunn addressed the latest round of speculation regarding the film's development, and provided an update about casting. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Gunn revealed that there is not a shortlist or potential actor in the cards to play Superman just yet.

"Not true," Gunn explained. "Haven't had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions." He then responded to subsequent rumors suggesting that former Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman was the "top choice" to play Superman, simply saying "For the record, I don't know who that is."

Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions. https://t.co/uvUaqCobaT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

What is Superman: Legacy about?

According to DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think of James Gunn directing Superman: Legacy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.