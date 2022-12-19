Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Wants to Return as Lex Luthor In James Gunn's DCU

James Gunn recently stunned DC fans when he revealed that a new Superman story is among the first films being developed by the newly formed DC Studios but that, unfortunately, the film will not star Henry Cavill Gunn revealed that the film — which he is already writing the script for — will focus on an earlier part of Superman's life and then later indicated that the film will include "major characters". While Gunn didn't clarify who those major characters are, one that fans are hoping to see is Lex Luthor — and now Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum is making it known that he'd like to be considered.

On Twitter, Rosenbaum replied to a fan who suggested that Michael Rooker would be Gunn's Lex Luthor, reminding people that he previously played the villain for seven years on the WB/CW series and he hopes he'd be in the running for a new take on the character.

I hope I’d be in the running. :) I mean I did play him for 7 years. Unless you guys would have a problem with that. :)))) — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) December 15, 2022

What do we know about Gunn's Superman plans?

At this point, we don't know a lot about the plans for Gunn's Superman movie other than it will not star Henry Cavill and that while they are focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, the film isn't an origin story. Reports have noted that the film will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet.

What about Henry Cavill?

After Gunn's announcement, Cavill confirmed that he will not be returning as Superman in a statement on his own Instagram account.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years.... we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

It was later announced that Cavill will be going on to executive produce and star in a new Warhammer 40K cinematic universe for Amazon Studios.

