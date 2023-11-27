Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Michael Waldron to Write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Michael Waldron already has his next project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday, it was revealed the head writer of Loki Season One and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also be writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty amid its recent change in creatives behind the camera.

Waldron is now in charge of writing the next two Avengers films, given he was previously hired to pen Avengers: Secret Wars. The hiring is similar to how Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely ended up writing both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, two movies closely tied to one-another.

Some could speculate the hiring of Waldron also solidifies Marvel Studios' pivot from Kang given Waldron's close ties to the storylines introduced in Loki and Doctor Strange 2. Theoretically, Marvel could possibly be looking to do a Secret Wars Part One and Secret Wars Part Two if they're looking to go a different route other than bringing Jonathan Majors back amid his ongoing legal troubles.

"No, nothing affected our finale. I think I said elsewhere earlier when the show was first coming out, the story that is on screen is the one that we set out to make remarkably so no one was coming down telling us we had to connect or set up anything for the future. It was sort of finish our story that we started," Loki producer Kevin Wright previously told us of Kang's MCU future.

He added, "As far as where it's all going, I can't say and not because I am being coy, we're not a part of those projects. What I would say is, I mean, I know Michael Waldron is working on them and he loves obviously this world as he helped create it. And no, I mean the threat that we establish at the end of this is multiversal war will come. Sylvie is just saying, 'Let us have a chance.' So I hope that people continue to run with that because I would love to see what that story is."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026 while Avengers: Secret Wars will enter cinemas on May 7, 2027.