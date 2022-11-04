Catwoman Actress Michelle Pfeiffer Open to Return for The Flash

✖

One of the more surprising announcements about what was in store for DC Comics fans with the upcoming DC Extended Universe film The Flash was that it would see the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, igniting speculation about which other characters we could expect to appear, with Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer confirming she'd be happy to reprise her role of Catwoman for the adventure. However, she did note that no one had approached her about any such opportunity, so it sounds like the new film will rely on bringing back a number of heroic figures and leaving more nefarious figures behind.

"I would if anyone asked me but no one's asked me yet," Pfeiffer shared with ScreenRant when asked if she would reprise her role from the 1992 film.

When Man of Steel hit theaters in 2013 and launched the DCEU, many fans had assumed that it would set the standard of the shared universe going forward and would distance itself from all other interpretations of its most iconic heroes. However, with each film in that franchise being critical disappointments, studio Warner Bros. somewhat reimagined the series' future, confirming it would focus more on singular stories than worry about the shared universe. This resulted in the release of Joker, which won star Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award, and the development of The Batman.

Despite the distance many of the films were establishing from other entries, the upcoming The Flash is going the opposite route to connect the character to even the most disparate corners of the canon, which will include appearances not only from Keaton's Batman, but also Ben Affleck's take on the character.

Since Pfeiffer played the character, Anne Hathaway would take over the role for 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, while Zoe Kravtiz will play the character in The Batman. While she only got the chance to play Catwoman once, it's clearly a character Pfeiffer is quite passionate about.

"As a young girl, I was completely obsessed with Catwoman , " Pfeiffer revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in a 2017 interview. "When I heard that [Batman Returns director] Tim [Burton] was making the film and Catwoman had already been cast, I was devastated. At the time, it was Annette Bening. Then she became pregnant. The rest is history. I remember telling Tim halfway through the script that I'd do the film, that's how excited I was."

The Batman is slated to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. The Flash is expected to debut on November 4, 2022.

