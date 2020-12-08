Batman Returns: Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals She Keeps Her Catwoman Whip in Her Closet

Catwoman actress Michelle Pfeiffer clearly has a soft spot for the character she played in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, as she was quick to break out the original whip from the film from her closet during a recent interview. Not only did she show off that she keeps the prop handy, but she even showed off some of the skills she learned in the film, though attempting to use a whip indoors posed some complications in actually getting the whip to make a signature cracking sound. Check out the video below of Pfeiffer retrieving the iconic piece of movie history below.

During an interview with Laura Brown for Ladies First, the host questioned Pfeiffer about the whip, only for the actress to confirm it was in a nearby closet. The host was visibly shocked to see Pfeiffer reveal the prop in her closet before the actress then proceeded to use it. Pfeiffer then admitted that she merely managed to keep whipping herself, while noting that whips have the potential to draw blood.

The great Michelle Pfeiffer gets her Catwoman whip out on #LadiesFirst today. You know you want it. https://t.co/KS0mG46463 @InStyle pic.twitter.com/iQxDMJWi9o — Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) December 8, 2020

While Catwoman has previously been played by Julie Newmar in Adam's West's Batman TV series, Pfeiffer brought the character to the big screen for a different approach to the franchise, cementing the character's legacy for a new generation.

The actress previously detailed how, before even putting her own stamp on the character, she had a deep connection with Catwoman.

"As a young girl, I was completely obsessed with Catwoman . " Pfeiffer revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in a 2017 interview. "When I heard that Tim was making the film and Catwoman had already been cast, I was devastated. At the time, it was Annette Bening. Then she became pregnant. The rest is history. I remember telling Tim halfway through the script that I'd do the film, that's how excited I was."

This new video isn't the first time the actress has shown off the prop, as she shared a video of the whip back in 2019, adding the caption, "Look what I found." In subsequent posts, Pfeiffer showed off the whip in its full glory, thanks to the outdoor location.

Audiences will next see Catwoman as played by Zoe Kravitz in the upcoming The Batman, which is slated to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Are you surprised with how Pfeiffer stores the prop? Let us know in the comments below!