The Batman: New Catwoman Set Photos Pay Homage to Batman Returns

While we'll still have to wait until 2022 to see The Batman in all of its glory, the film's production has still provided some truly epic looks at the upcoming film. The latest arrived earlier this week, when photos of some of the film's ensemble cast appearing to film a funeral scene made their way online. Among the cast members included in the photos was Zoe Kravitz, who will be the latest actress to portray Selina Kyle/Catwoman on the big screen. If the photos are any indication, it looks like Kravitz's Selina will be paying homage to one iconic incarnation of the character in a pretty epic way. As some fans - including Twitter user @SelinaMovieNews - were quick to point out after the photos surfaced online, the boots she is wearing in the funeral scene are a very similar length and design to the ones worn by Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman in Batman Returns.

While they obviously aren't exactly the same - Pfeiffer's screen-accurate boots went up for auction years ago, and Kravitz's boots appear to be made of a much shinier and structured leather - the similarity is definitely uncanny. It also provides an endearing encapsulation of Catwoman's legacy onscreen -- something that Kravitz herself has previously spoken about.

"I spoke to Michelle. We sat at the same table at the Golden Globes, and I’ve met her a bunch over the years because of David E. Kelley [Pfeiffer's husband and Big Little Lies creator]," Kravitz said in an interview this past June. "She’d always been so nice. I had just gotten cast so I was really nervous to be around her, and she was so sweet. She just gave me a big hug and said, 'You’re going to be great.' That was really just amazing. Both Halle and Anne were really sweet on Instagram and Twitter. [They] sent really sweet, encouraging messages when that was announced. So I feel supported by my girls."

"It’s cool, man. It’s cool," Kravitz said of seeing herself as Catwoman. "I can’t say it wasn’t cool, but I’ve been really trying to not think too much about just what that character means to everybody else. Just because it can be distracting in the wrong way, especially when you’re trying to become someone else. When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever. More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything. So I felt that immediate pressure. The script is phenomenal. The story’s really strong. I feel very clear on who Selena is and what she wants, and I’m trying to stay more focused on that."

