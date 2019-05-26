Hellboy Creator Debunks News of Netflix Reboot Series

Despite the buzz around certain internet circles today, it doesn’t appear a Hellboy series is in the works at Netflix after all. First reported by an online fansite, it was mentioned that the streaming giant had decided to develop another reboot of the cult classic comics character — this time in a serialized format. Mike Mignola, the creator of the character, has since taken to Twitter to confirm (that to his knowledge), a Hellboy reboot series on Netflix isn’t currently in the works.

As far as we know this is not true… — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) May 25, 2019

After a years-long wait for another Hellboy film, the powers that be decided to reboot the film franchise with an all-new story and cast. Departing from the Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman, the reboot featured Stranger Things star David Harbour in the titular role. The latest reboot — which debuted last month — has already been pulled from theaters, grossing just $21.9 million against a reported production budget of $50m.

Sure, three movies is a lot for one character, especially when none of them have had super great box office runs. A show — particularly one on streaming — would likely be a welcome sight for many fans of the Dark Horse Comics character. With most other comic properties adapted for streaming services, it wouldn’t have to worry about censors and could be the dark, gritty iteration they hoped the Harbour reboot would be. A streaming show would also give more time for them to develop the characters and to properly adapt some comic storylines, something the reboot crammed into a runtime around two hours.

When asked about the potential for a shared cinematic universe starring Hellboy and his wide supporting cast, Mignola didn’t shoot down the idea.

“I don’t know. Maybe,” Mignola told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The Hellboy stuff is pretty odd and I would have thought too odd for a larger audience—But these days I see a lot of odd stuff out there. The success of something like Umbrella Academy certainly gives me hope.”

