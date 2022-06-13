Top Gun: Maverick Star Miles Teller Speaks Out on Nova and Green Lantern Fan Casting Theories

✖

Miles Teller is totally down to return to the land of superheroes and comic books. The Top Gun: Maverick alumnus was unaware of popular fan campaigns trying to get the actor a role in either HBO Max's Green Lantern Corps or Disney+'s upcoming Nova series, but he tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian that he would certainly down to appear as either character.

"I haven't heard any of those rumblings yet but I'm sure if they get loud enough, then I will hear," Teller said. "Yeah, for sure [I'd be down]. I love the fanbase. I love the Marvel and DC fanbases and I love those movies as an audience member and it seems they've taken these characters more and more seriously because the fans deserve it. There's nothing cheap about those characters and if the right thing came along I'd be open to it for sure."

Teller last appeared in superhero cinema as a member of Josh Trank's ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot in 2015.

"I think it was Clooney who said you can make a bad movie out of a good script, you can't make a good movie out of a bad script, and that's very true," Teller previously told the happysadconfused podcast of his thoughts on the reboot. "If they're telling you maybe your part's not as big and they say, 'Oh you're gonna be bigger in the sequel' or 'Oh we're gonna rewrite' and 'Yeah we're gonna take in all these notes,' if you're in a position where you can say hold off I'm not signing off on this dotted line until this script is exactly where you want it, then you're in a very fortunate position. Because I know actors that have been in literally Oscar-winning performances that told me that script was a struggle every day to get it to a place that [they] wanted it, and [they] were always fighting for the best version of it"

Reed Richards was most recently played by John Krasinski during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though it's yet to be seen if the actor will reprise his role in Marvel Studios' upcoming reboot. You can see our full chat with Teller above

What other characters would you like to Miles Teller play? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!