Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Do Enola Holmes Sequels

Enola Holmes hit Netflix yesterday and it's already been suggested that Millie Bobby Brown could have a franchise on her hands. The movie is getting rave reviews with a current score on Rotten Tomatoes of 92%. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "charming, unexpected, and all-around inspiring." In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brown expressed hope for a sequel.

"I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'll just do one movie, like, obviously…' and then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart," Brown told EW. "I always said I loved playing Eleven [on Stranger Things] because I didn't just do one thing and then stop playing her. I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series… I really am optimistic about the future. I'm so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work."

Enola Holmes sees Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin play her brothers, while Helena Bonham Carter as the trio's mother. Harry Bradbeer directed the film with a screenplay from Jack Thorne, the Tony-winning author of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Brown, Claflin, Cavill, and Carter star alongside Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

You can check out the official synopsis for Enola Holmes below:

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family."

What did you think of Enola Holmes? Are you hoping for a sequel? Let us know in the comments!

Enola Holmes is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.