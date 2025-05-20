Supergirl Movie Star Milly Alcock Confirms Production Wrap

Milly Alcock, star of DC Studios’ upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, has confirmed the highly anticipated movie has finished filming. The actress, who steps into the role of Kara Zor-El, shared the update during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The confirmation echoes an earlier social media post from DC Studios co-head James Gunn, who had told fans that principal photography on Supergirl was complete. As a significant piece of the new DC Universe architected by Gunn and Peter Safran, the movie’s progression into post-production marks a crucial step towards its theatrical debut. Helmed by director Craig Gillespie, recognized for his work on I, Tonya, and penned by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow now enters a lengthy phase where visual effects, sound, and the final edit will be meticulously assembled.

“We can say that I’m Supergirl,” Alcock stated on the show, confirming her status as the Woman of Steel while artfully dodging any further revelations. While Alcock and Fallon exchanged some friendly banter about the upcoming DCU movie, she remained determined to keep specific details about the film’s narrative under wraps, respecting DC Studios’ commitment to secrecy.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow draws inspiration from a comic book series by the same name, a celebrated run by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. That particular story arc is noted for its distinct portrayal of Kara Zor-El, presenting a hero shaped by profound loss and a more hardened worldview, a depiction Gunn has previously characterized as “much more hardcore” compared to other versions of the character. As the co-head of DC Studios puts it, Supergirl’s formative years were spent witnessing the destruction of her home on a fragment of Krypton, a stark contrast to the upbringing of her cousin, Superman, which will help give them distinct personalities. In addition, the comic narrative launches Kara, accompanied by Krypto the Superdog, on an interstellar quest for justice with a young alien girl, Ruthye Marye Knoll, giving the story a unique space-western flavor. As leaked set images for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow have already revealed, the movie will take some liberties with the original material while keeping its emotional core. The ensemble for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow also includes Jason Momoa, who is anticipated to appear as the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo.

The DCU Will Make Its Theatrical Debut With Superman

Before Milly Alcock’s Supergirl takes flight in 2026, the new DC Universe will make its grand theatrical entrance with Superman. This foundational film, which Gunn both wrote and is directing, will introduce audiences to David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as the intrepid reporter Lois Lane. Superman is designed to be the cornerstone of the DCU’s new cinematic chapter, establishing the overarching tone and direction for the interconnected stories to follow. In this continuity, Clark is already operating as Superman while pursuing his career as a journalist at the Daily Planet, skipping the Man of Steel’s origin story. In addition, the film intends to portray a Superman who champions truth and kindness, even when those ideals seem out of step with the world around him. Audiences will also see Clark Kent navigating his dual identity, balancing his Kryptonian origins with his upbringing in Smallville, Kansas, by his adoptive parents, Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince) and Martha Kent (Neva Howell).

In addition to its titular character, Superman will also introduce multiple fan-favorite DC characters, including Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern, Guy Gardner. This established presence of heroes means that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will unfold in a DC Universe where the extraordinary is not entirely unknown, providing a dynamic backdrop for Kara Zor-El’s own story.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to fly into theaters on June 26, 2026. Before that, Superman arrives on July 11, 2025.

