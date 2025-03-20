DC’s Jason Momoa Shares the Two Iconic Lobo Curse Words He’s Practicing Most

Play video

After playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, Jason Momoa is now going to portray Lobo in James Gunn’s DC Universe reboot. It’s a role the actor has long been excited to play, and he’s wasted no time in preparing for his DCU debut in 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. One of Lobo’s trademark traits is his use of colorful language, as the character has a unique set of swear words he enjoys saying. In an interview with ComicBook to promote A Minecraft Movie (in theaters April 4th), Momoa shared two of the famous Lobo curse words he’s been practicing the most.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve been saying fraggin’ and bastich quite a bit,” Momoa said before offering a tease of how his Lobo will recite the latter.

As soon as James Gunn became co-head of DC Studios, Momoa started campaigning to play Lobo. Both have emphasized that the DC Universe’s interpretation of Lobo will be comics-accurate, with Momoa going so far as to say his look in Supergirl is “pretty dead on” when compared to what’s in the comics. Gunn stated that casting Momoa in this part was “always part of the plan” despite the actor’s earlier DC role.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently in production ahead of its scheduled June 2026 release date. The film stars Milly Alcock as the titular character, following her DC Universe debut in this summer’s Superman. Plot details are being kept under wraps, and it’s unknown how Momoa’s Lobo fits into the story. However, the actor has implied he only has a brief supporting role.

Though only offering fans a tease of what’s in store, Momoa’s comments further illustrate how the DCU’s Lobo will be comics-accurate. Not only are the filmmakers committed to nailing the right character design, they’re also ensuring the writing for their Lobo is just like the source material. This will certainly please longtime fans who have eagerly waited for Lobo to appear in a live-action film, plus, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will likely be targeting a PG-13 rating in order to maximize its box office potential, so utilizing Lobo’s distinct vocabulary is a fun way for the movie to skirt around the MPA’s language guidelines for film ratings. Especially since it sounds like Momoa won’t have much screen time, Lobo dropping a few “fraggings” shouldn’t cause too much of an issue.

All in all, it seems like Momoa’s Lobo will be one of the most entertaining additions to the DC Universe. Hopefully, the actor’s turn in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is well-received, paving the way for future appearances. Gunn would not have cast someone of Momoa’s stature unless DC Studios had big plans for the character moving forward. While DCU projects are being designed to standalone, there will also be numerous connections in each project; Momoa’s role in Supergirl will likely be used as a launch pad for another movie or show down the line. Considering that Momoa was one of the top fan cast picks for Lobo for years, it’ll be very exciting to see what Gunn and Co. have in store for him.