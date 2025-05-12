Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Gets Exciting Production Update From James Gunn

The highly anticipated DC Universe film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, has hit a significant milestone, with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirming that principal photography has officially wrapped. Gunn shared the exciting news on Threads in response to a fan query, simply stating, “Yes it has,” when asked if filming had concluded. This development means the project, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, now transitions into the crucial post-production phase. With a theatrical release date set for June 2026, the creative team has a substantial period of over a year to meticulously craft the visual effects, sound design, and final edit, ensuring the film meets the high expectations for this new iteration of the iconic Kryptonian heroine.

The journey of the DCU’s Supergirl to the big screen began to take firm shape when House of the Dragon standout Alcock was officially cast as Kara Zor-El in January 2024. James Gunn, already co-head of DC Studios at that point, was effusive in his praise for Alcock, revealing he had her in mind for the role even before wider casting searches began. Filming for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow commenced in January 2025, with production spanning international locations, including London’s Leavesden Studios, Scotland, and Iceland, before wrapping in May 2025. The film is helmed by director Craig Gillespie, acclaimed for his work on character-driven films like I, Tonya and Cruella. The screenplay is penned by Ana Nogueira, whom Gunn has praised for delivering a script that exceeded his high expectations. This creative lineup is tasked with adapting the Eisner Award-nominated 2021-2022 comic book limited series of the same name, written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely.

The source material, King and Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is central to understanding the distinct direction of this new film. The comic presents a Supergirl who is far removed from the more traditionally optimistic portrayals. Instead, the story finds Kara Zor-El adrift, questioning her purpose after a lifetime of immense loss and the perpetual shadow of her famous cousin, Superman. Living on a planet orbiting a red sun to celebrate her 21st birthday, Supergirl encounters a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll. Ruthye is seeking a mercenary to help her exact revenge on Krem of the Yellow Hills, the man who murdered her father. This fateful meeting launches Supergirl, Ruthye, and Krypto the Superdog on a brutal and emotionally resonant journey across the cosmos. The series is lauded for its mature themes, its unique blend of science fiction and a gritty, space-western sensibility, and its profound exploration of trauma, grief, justice, and what it truly means to be a hero in an often unforgiving universe.

A Different Kind of Kryptonian for a New DC Universe

Image courtesy of DC Comics

James Gunn has consistently made it clear that the Supergirl audiences will encounter in Woman of Tomorrow will be a significant departure from previous live-action iterations. He has often highlighted the fundamental differences in her upbringing compared to Clark Kent: “We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl.” This shaping experience, according to Gunn, results in a Kara Zor-El who is “much more hardcore” and jaded than the Supergirl many are accustomed to. This nuanced approach is indicative of the broader strategy for the new DC Universe, which aims to explore iconic characters with fresh perspectives and tonal diversity.

In addition to Alcock, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow also features Eve Ridley as the young alien girl Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills, and, in a highly anticipated move, Jason Momoa will make his debut as the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham are also part of the ensemble, portraying Supergirl’s Kryptonian parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to fly into theaters on June 26, 2026.

