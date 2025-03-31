James Gunn Shares New Look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Star Milly Alcock

“Introducing: ‘The Supergirl from Krypton!’” With those words, Kara Zor-El debuted in the pages of Action Comics #252, published on March 31, 1959. The story, written by Krypto the Super-Dog co-creator Otto Binder with art by Brainiac co-creator Al Plastino, revealed that Superman wasn’t the sole survivor of the destroyed planet Krypton. The Man of Steel learned his cousin, Kara, grew up on a chunk of their exploded homeworld, which became irradiated by kryptonite. Kara’s father, the scientist Zor-El, sent her rocketing to Earth, and she became the super-powered Girl of Steel.

Once more, introducing the Supergirl from Krypton: Milly Alcock. On the 66th anniversary of Supergirl’s debut appearance, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn on Monday shared a new look at the House of the Dragon star from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The movie is currently shooting in the UK and will follow this summer’s Superman, which is written and directed by Gunn, as the second entry in the nascent DC Universe.

“Today we celebrate #Supergirl and all her various incarnations. Can’t wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable @millyalcock, in June 2026,” Gunn wrote as the caption to a photo showing Alcock reading the eight-issue comic book miniseries by writer Tom King (Batman) and artist Bilquis Evely (Wonder Woman).

Craig Gillespie (Cruella) is directing the Supergirl movie from a script adapted by Ana Nogueira (Teen Titans). Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran (the Aquaman and Shazam! movies) are producing the Superman spin-off.

Alcock leads a cast that includes Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as Ruthye Marye Knoll, an alien girl and daughter of a slain farmer who embarks on a True Grit-esque quest with the Kryptonian superheroine; Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the killer Krem of the Yellow Hills; David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Kara’s father, Zor-El, and Emily Beecham (28 Weeks Later) as Kara’s mother, Alura; and Jason Momoa (A Minecraft Movie) as the bounty hunter bastich Lobo.

The character’s first solo movie since the Helen Slater-fronted Supergirl in 1984 is a “much more hardcore” version of Superman’s cousin, Gunn said when unveiling the DCU slate in 2023. “We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life.”

Gunn has since described Nogueira’s script and adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow as “above and beyond anything I hoped it would be,” calling Supergirl “a big science fiction epic” and “a beautiful, star-spanning tale.”



DC Studios’ Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow soars into theaters on June 26, 2026.