Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Set Video Reveals Key Plot Detail

Production on DC Studios’ Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is well underway, and a new leak from the set offers a potentially significant clue about the film’s direction. Recent video footage surfaced online showcasing the construction of an intricate, large-scale set depicting a classic American town. While set construction is standard in every blockbuster production, this particular reveal raises eyebrows because the source material, Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s critically acclaimed comic book series of the same name, unfolds primarily across the vastness of outer space, far from Earthly concerns. The emergence of this substantial Earth-based location suggests the upcoming film adaptation, starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Kara Zor-El and directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella), might be dedicating more screen time to Supergirl’s terrestrial life, potentially altering the story’s structure for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe.

The original Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book miniseries, published in 2021-2022, presents a Kara Zor-El quite different from many previous interpretations. Feeling adrift and purposeless on her 21st birthday, Supergirl finds herself on a remote alien planet trying to drink legally under a red sun. Her solitary brooding is interrupted by Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young alien girl seeking vengeance against Krem of the Yellow Hills, the mercenary who murdered her father and stole her family’s sword. Reluctantly, Kara agrees to help, embarking on a gritty, galaxy-spanning quest alongside Ruthye and Krypto the Superdog to hunt down Krem. This journey forms the narrative’s core, a space western that explores themes of justice, trauma, and finding meaning far from the shadow of Superman. While Kara’s history and connection to Earth inform her character, the action is predominantly off-world.

The newly revealed American town set indicates a significant expansion or re-framing of the Earth-bound elements of Kara’s story in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow adaptation. James Gunn has explicitly stated that this Supergirl will differ from past versions. “[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing,” Gunn explained previously. An expanded Earth setting could provide fertile ground to explore this “hardcore” nature and the trauma Kara carries from witnessing Krypton’s destruction before she potentially embarks on her cosmic journey, or a final stop point before the credits roll.

Positioned as the second film of the new DCU after Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow carries high expectations for establishing the universe’s tone and cosmic scope. Supporting Alcock’s Supergirl and Eve Ridley’s Ruthye is Matthias Schoenaerts as the primary antagonist Krem, alongside David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham portraying Kara’s Kryptonian parents, Zor-El and Alura, likely seen in flashbacks detailing Krypton’s final moments or via recordings. The most significant roster addition shaking up the adaptation is Jason Momoa stepping in as Lobo. This integration of the Czarnian bounty hunter guarantees a wilder, more unpredictable cosmic journey, potentially setting up larger interstellar conflicts and showcasing Momoa’s range beyond his previous DC role.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has expressed immense enthusiasm for the project and its creative team. “Yeah, I think we’re midway through production now of Supergirl. It’s so scary every time I say it, but it’s been an extraordinary experience so far,” Gunn recently shared. He specifically praised the screenplay, noting, “The script was one of the first things that we greenlit when we got here. Ana [Nogueira] turned in a marvelous first script that just kept getting better.” Gunn also lauded the choice of director Craig Gillespie, stating, “Craig Gillespie was a dream for me. I, Tonya was one of my favorite movies, and he has been everything that I would hope for a director on a big project like this [when] working with him as a studio head.” This confidence suggests the creative team has a clear vision for adapting the beloved comic, even if that involves deviations like potentially expanding Kara’s time on Earth.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently filming and is scheduled for theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

