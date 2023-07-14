Universal Orlando Resort Reveals New Minions Land Details

The Minions from the Despicable Me franchise have already been making their presence known at Universal Orlando Resort, but fans of the franchise can't wait for the official launch of Minions Land this summer. The area of the amusement park will fully immerse fans in everything they love about the franchise, with today seeing the debut of new details about the all-new Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast. Like all of the best attractions at Universal, the experience will be blending an impressive production value and sense of interaction to give Minions fans the most memorable experience possible. Minion Land is expected to open this summer.

Per press release, "A whole new level of Minion mischief and diabolical fun will be unleashed this summer at Universal Orlando Resort with the official debut of the first-of-its-kind blaster game attraction, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, as well as the expansive new Minion Land on Illumination Ave. at Universal Studios Florida. Created in partnership between the visionary teams at Universal Creative and Illumination, the new experiences will invite guests of all ages to step into the beloved world of the Minions franchise like never before as they blast their way to supervillain stardom, savor flavorful fare courtesy of the Minions, meet some of their favorite characters and so much more.

New Details About Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast:

"Located at the entrance to Minion Land, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast blends immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, custom animation, and an original storyline to create a one-of-a-kind blaster attraction where guests can put their villainous skills to the ultimate test.

"Upon entering the attraction, guests will immediately be transported to Villain-Con -- the largest convention for villains around the globe -- where the headlining event is a challenge to see who has what it takes to become the newest member of the notorious supervillain group, the Vicious 6, featured in the hit film, Minions: Rise of Gru. As guests make their way through the convention, they'll venture through the trade show floor, stocked with the latest gadgets, vehicles, and fashion to pull off the most heinous schemes, before picking up an 'E-Liminator X' blaster to compete against their friends, loved ones, and fellow guests to prove how bad they really are.

"Throughout the competition, guests will use their blaster -- equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, Explosive Nunchucks, and more -- to cause as much mayhem and destruction as possible to earn points. As they wind and glide through the experience aboard a moving pathway, they'll encounter each member of the Vicious 6, voiced by the original cast from the film, in a setting inspired by their character, including:

Belle Bottom (voiced by Taraji P. Henson), the cool, confident leader of the Vicious 6, in a groovy disco

Stronghold (voiced by Danny Trejo) -- named after his giant iron hands -- in a museum filled with tons of fragile and priceless art just waiting to be destroyed

Nun-Chuck (voiced by Lucy Lawless), a fierce warrior with prized nun-chucks who will travel aboard her flying organ as she challenges guests to create musical mayhem

Jean Clawed (voiced by Jean-Claude Van Damme) -- outfitted with a giant mechanical lobster claw -- in an evil, underwater lair filled with hidden loot and robotic sea creatures

Svengeance (voiced by Dolph Lundgren), the roller-skating champion with spiked skates, in a floating roller derby filled with blimps, jumbo-trons, and speed-skating robots

"Villain-Con Minion Blast will also be the first Universal Orlando attraction to feature a connected gameplay experience via The Official Universal Orlando Resort App. By syncing their blaster to the app with just a tap, contenders can take their game to an entirely new level and track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts to help them gain more points and earn digital collectibles. The more guests play and the higher they score, the more perks and bragging rights they'll earn. Plus, this digital experience connects to the visitor's Universal Guest Account within the Universal Orlando app -- unlocking a deeper connection that enhances their in-park experience and sets the stage for even more digital-to-physical world benefits.

"Villain-Con Minion Blast is just one of the incredibly fun experiences that await in Minion Land -- which features a unique dining location, various eateries, shopping, and entertainment offerings inspired by some of Illumination's hit films and characters. In addition to enjoying the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and the new Villain-Con Minion Blast, guests can fuel up for the mayhem with a unique dining experience, Illumination's Minion Cafe -- a new eatery run by the Minions featuring inventive, family-friendly fare; Bake My Day -- a retail location and bakery featuring a unique selection of Minion-themed sweet treats; Pop-A-Nana -- a kiosk featuring banana-flavored popcorn; and Freeze Ray Pops -- a walk-up window serving refreshingly colorful frozen treats. Guests can also stop by the outdoor Illumination Theater façade to meet, greet, and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes from the Despicable Me franchise, and Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny from the hit film Sing."

Stay tuned for details on Minions Land before it opens later this summer.

