Universal Orlando Resort Reveals New Details About Minions Land Experiences

This summer will see Universal Orlando Resort officially opening their highly anticipated Minions Land, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the world of the Despicable Me franchise in a way like never before. Keeping in line with other attractions at Universal Orlando Resort, more than just merely offering a ride or two, all corners of Minions Land will be embracing the spirit of the series, as they announced today not only experiences that guests can have at the new area, but also the tasty food items that will honor all things Minions. Minions Land at Universal Orlando Resort is expected to open later this summer.

Per press release, "Today, Universal Orlando Resort shares new details about all the ways guests can eat, laugh and make mischief with the Minions in the highly anticipated Minion Land on Illumination Ave. -- an immersive new area created in partnership between Universal's award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination. Opening this summer at Universal Studios Florida, the new land expands upon the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and will debut a new collection of experiences for guests of all ages inspired by the beloved Minions franchise.

"As soon as guests enter the land, they'll be greeted by a fun, photo-worthy 'Minion Land' marquee featuring 22 Minions before embarking on the mischief that awaits along Illumination Ave. From blasting their way to supervillain stardom in Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast to savoring tasty dishes at the Minion Cafe to snacking on banana-flavored popcorn at Pop-a-Nana and meeting fan-favorite characters along the way, here are details about the exciting new experiences that await in Minion Land:

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast

Guests can put their villainous skills to the test in Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast – an all-new attraction where guests compete against each other in a fully interactive gaming experience that's so much fun, it's a crime. Afterward, guests exit through Evil Stuff, an all-new retail location where they can stock up on Villain-Con and Minions merchandise. More details about Villain-Con Minion Blast will be revealed soon.



Illumination's Minion Cafe

It's Minions in the kitchen, mischief in the dining room, and tons of tasty food at the new Illumination's Minion Cafe -- the marquee dining location within Minion Land. This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto: the Kitchen -- where guests will get a glimpse of the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe's menu; the Breakroom -- where guests can dine in the Minions' break space that includes everything from "Office Safety Tips" to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items; and the Dining Room -- a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more. Guests can also enjoy their meal on an outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land.

Just as eye-catching as Minion Cafe's incredibly themed surroundings is its delicious menu -- the latest example of how Universal Orlando's award-winning culinary team continues to raise the bar when it comes to theme park dining. Guests of all ages can enjoy inventive, family-friendly fare featuring nearly 20 items inspired by memorable characters and staples from the Minions franchise, including eclectic "despica-bowls" such as Otto's Noodle Bowl, Agnes's Honeymoon Soup, and Carl's Crispy Cauliflower (vegan offering); delectable handhelds such as the Steak & "Cheese Ray" Sandwich; adorable desserts such as Bob's Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff; a kids' menu for the "mini Minions" in the family that includes items like the Mini Boss' Mega Melt; and so much more.

The Minion Cafe will also feature an express window with a limited menu for those looking to satisfy their mischievous cravings quickly and return to the mayhem in Minion Land.

Bake My Day

Topped with a massive pink cupcake that's visible from anywhere in the land, Bake My Day is a whimsical retail location and bakery featuring a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s'mores, and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains and more.



Pop-A-Nana

Banana-flavored popcorn, anyone? This walkup location features sweet and savory popcorn inspired by the Minions' love for bananas. Here, guests may also find an assortment of cute popcorn buckets, including the Minion Selfie bucket.



Freeze Ray Pops

Guests can cool off with a visit to Freeze Ray Pops, featuring a variety of colorful popsicles inspired by Gru, the Minions, and Vector -- along with beverages.



Illumination Theater

Guests can meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film "Sing" -- Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny -- at an outdoor Illumination Theater facade.

Guests can also discover murals, photo ops, and more throughout Minion Land that celebrate additional characters from popular Illumination films.

Stay tuned for details on Minions Land at Universal Orlando Resort before it opens later this summer.

