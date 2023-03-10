The Super Mario Bros. Movie Gets New Ad Starring Minions and Gru

A new ad for The Super Mario Bros. Movie features the likes of Gru and the Minions from the Despicable Me franchise. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is looking like it could be one of the biggest movies of 2023 already and has a lot of hype backing it. While many were cautiously optimistic about a new Mario movie, it looks like it has a real chance of being something special. Mario has already been adapted for the big screen before and it went horribly wrong. Similarly, a lot of video game adaptations have been painfully bad, but Hollywood seems to have cracked the code in recent years with adaptations getting better and better, some of them even garnering awards buzz.

We're now in the final stretch for the lead up to the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Universal and Illumination are pulling out all the stops. A new ad has been released showing a bunch of animated Illumination characters including Gru, the Minions, characters from the Sing franchise, The Secret Life of Pets, and so on attending the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Unfortunately, these characters are not voiced, so you won't get to hear the Minions babbling about anything or Gru saying anything villainous. However, Gru does pull out some sort of weapon to attack the people in line (like a total psychopath), but is calmed down when he remembers they got advanced tickets to the movie. It's a pretty clever little ad for those who are fans of Illumination's other franchises.

Characters from ‘DESPICABLE ME’ and ‘SING’ prepare to watch ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE’ in this new teaser. pic.twitter.com/h7HD5oepps — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 10, 2023

Illumination has begun to rival a lot of the other big animated film with its Despicable Me franchise become a multi-billion dollar franchise. The last entry in the series grossed just under a billion dollars and it wouldn't be shocking if The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes close to that or surpasses it given the global love for the Nintendo icon.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release in theaters on April 5th. Are you excited for the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.