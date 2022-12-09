Universal Orlando Replacing Beloved Eatery With Minions-Themed Experience

Earlier this year, Universal Studios Florida unexpectedly closed down its beloved Monster Café eatery with little warning, with the closure also confirmed to be a permanent decision, leaving fans to speculate about what could be happening to the space. Today, the theme park revealed that the destination is being replaced by the Minion Café, which is set to open sometime next year. Despite some fans being disappointed with the decision, the ever-growing popularity of the Despicable Me and Minions franchises are hard to ignore, so it only makes sense that the park would opt to embrace the familiar faces of those series in as many places as possible.

Over on Twitter, Orlando Informer first shared the news, "Monsters Café is being transformed into the Minion Café! It opens next year," resulting in the official Universal Studios Florida account to reply, "Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida will be an area unique to our destination that includes a new Minion Café. More details about these new experiences will be revealed in the months ahead. Stay tuned to our website and social channels for the latest updates."

Other than honoring the beloved franchises, no other details are available at this time in regards to what fans can expect from Minion Café, such as the type of food it will be offering.

The Monster Café opened in 1998 and celebrated the beloved roster of Universal Monsters, with diners being treated to photos and memorabilia from those iconic movies. Serving classic staples like ribs, rotisserie chicken, and pulled pork, it was also known for its BBQ jackfruit sandwich. Inside, its various dining rooms were themed as dungeons and laboratories in honor of films like Frankenstein and Dracula.

Arguably more iconic than the actual restaurant itself is a kiosk in front of the establishment, which featured the Wolf-Man, Frankenstein's Monster, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon all standing atop it holding various items from the cafe.

This is only one of the exciting updates for Minions fans, as today saw the release of details about Minion Land. The ride Villain-Con Minion Blast is set to replace the Shrek 4-D attraction, with more announcements about Minion Land confirmed to be on the way.

Stay tuned for updates on Minion Land before it officially opens in 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new attractions? Let us know in the comments!