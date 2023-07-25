Minions Returning to Streaming in August
The films in the popular Despicable Me franchise have always been hits in the world of streaming. It doesn't matter which service the movies are on, they typically perform well and get repeat viewings from kids and families all around the country. Right now, however, the only Despicable Me movie currently available on a major streaming service is last year's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is on Netflix. None of the other Despicable Me movie can be found on big services at the moment, but that will change when August rolls around.
This week, Peacock released its full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to the service's streaming lineup in the month of August. The first Minions movie is one of several popular animated films joining the Peacock roster on August 1st. The Illumination hit will be joined by beloved DreamWorks titles like The Croods, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Over the Hedge, Shark Tale, and Shrek Forever After.
New Movies Coming to Peacock in August
Here's the full list of films getting added to Peacock's lineup on August 1st:
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Streaming Debut
On the heels of Minions and those other DreamWorks films coming to Peacock at the start of August, the service will be adding the biggest movie of the entire year to its offerings.
Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie remains the biggest theatrical hit of 2023, and it is finally preparing for its streaming debut. The film will be added to Peacock on August 3rd.
Are you excited to see Minions and these other movies make their way to Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!