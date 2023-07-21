The Continental: John Wick Prequel Series Confirms Premiere Date

Straight from San Diego Comic-Con, Peacock has confirmed that the John Wick prequel series The Continental will premiere this fall. Episode 1 of the event series will roll out on the streaming service on Friday, September 22, with episode 2 set to premiere a week later on September 29. The Continetntal's finale, the third episode, will premiere the week after on Friday, October 6. A clip from the series was revealed at Comic-Con featuring Colin Woodell as the young version of Ian McShane's Winston Scott. Check out the teaser below.

Set decades before the events of the John Wick movies, The Continental is described as follows: "The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

In addition to Scott filling in the role of Winston, a fan-favorite character after four years, the series also includes newcomer Ayomide Adegun as Charon, the character made famous by Lance Reddick in the four John Wick movies. Other cast members in the series include Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) as Miles, Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) as Lou, Mishel Prada (Riverdale) as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction) as Uncle Charlie, and Mel Gibson as Cormac.

Considering the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 earlier this year, The Continental as a spinoff is one of the best avenues that the series has for moving forward. After Keanu Reeves' character seemingly died at the end of the fourth movie, the potential for more John Wick features seems unlikely, though that hasn't stopped Lionsgate from considering a Chapter 5 anyway. John Wick: Chapter 4 brought in over $430 million at the global box office, pushing the entire franchise to over $1 billion total.

Regarding that potential, Director Chad Stahelski previously told The Direct: "The real question you ask yourself is not, 'Do I want it?' Yes, I wouldn't mind doing it...We feel we put everything we had into 'John Wick 4,' and we feel we completed the cycle. We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, 'You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun.'"