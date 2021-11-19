Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 Director Christopher McQuarrie Showcases Movie's Crew on Instagram

Mission: Impossible 7 has been in production for a while now with director Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout and will soon be starting Mission: Impossible 8. McQuarrie is the first director in the franchise to tackle more than one film and fans are eager to see what he has in store for Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the rest of the IMF. Since production began, McQuarrie has shared a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes photos, including a recent image of Cruise dangling from a moving train. This week, McQuarrie took to Instagram to showcase members of his crew. Before taking a look at his photos, you can check out an update on Mission: Impossible 8 below:

"I know how it starts and I know how it ends. I know much of what happens in the middle. I’m slightly disoriented as a result," McQuarrie recently teased when asked about the eighth installment. Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, but it was recently reported that production on the still-untitled eighth installment will begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. However, it also reported in April that Mission: Impossible 7's release date had been pushed back, which is also now the case for the new Top Gun. That means it could be even longer before they begin production on the eighth movie.

You can check out some of McQuarrie's latest photos below...