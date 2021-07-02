Top Gun: Maverick Release Pushed Back Again

✖

Despite vaccinations being administered around the world and movie theaters being able to increase their capacity, the movie industry is still experimenting with optimizing their releases, which includes Paramount Pictures delaying the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick from its July release date to November 19th. The recent release of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters on the same day as its HBO Max debut showed promising returns, that even if the film was available to stream, audiences wanted to see the adventure on the big screen, so by delaying the highly anticipated sequel by four months, it could result in theaters being able to operate at full capacity to maximize financial returns for the studio.

This latest delay will surely frustrate fans, especially with the last update about the project coming earlier this year, in which the studio claimed it had no plans to delay the film again.

“We have no plans to move our theatrical release of Top Gun,” Paramount president of distribution Chris Aronson shared with The Hollywood Reporter in January. “I think the next two months are critical, and whether the new administration can implement a robust vaccination plan. If [President Joe] Biden’s 100 million vaccines in 100 days works, then I think we’ll be in good shape.”

In the film, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick was originally slated to hit theaters this past July, only to first be delayed to December, before ultimately securing a July 2nd release date. Just last month, Marvel Studios confirmed that Black Widow would be opening in theaters on July 9th, with it being possible that this latest shift is to avoid competing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which was also supposed to release last year.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on November 19th.

Are you disappointed by this delay? Let us know in the comments below!